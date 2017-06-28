One in three women sexually harassed at work

WILLEMSTAD - One in three women has to deal with some kind of form of sexual harassment at work. This is shown by Karin Bosman's investigation into violence at the workplace in Aruba and Curaçao.

That amounts to 25 thousand women who somehow deal with the phenomenon and suffer from it. This week there is a conference of the MUA, which promotes the position of working women in uniformed armed services of the government.

Today, this organization presents a manifesto to the government.

Photo: Karin Bosman