Over 100 fines during police checks

WILLEMSTAD - During a police check yesterday, more than 100 drivers were fined. The police checked on the Winston Churchillweg and the F.D. Rooseveltweg between 9.00 and 13.00.

Almost half of the fines were handed out for driving without valid insurance. 29 drivers for driving through red light and 6 for driving without a driver’s license.

A car was seized by the officers. Police officers indicated that they will continue with these checks and they ask everyone to make sure they have their papers in order.

They also remind drivers to pay their fines especially if they are going to travel. The Public Prosecution is stopping people now at the departure hall if they have outstanding fines. If they do not pay or reach a payment agreement, they will not be able to leave the island.