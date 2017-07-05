Pastor Rains of Blessing Church sentenced to nine years in prison

WILLEMSTAD - Orlando Balentina, the 54-year old pastor from the Rains of Blessing Church was sentenced today to 9 years in prison for raping 10 girls. His youngest victim was 11 years old.

On Wednesday, June 14 of this year, the Public Prosecutor demanded 18 years in prison against him, and that he be banned from leading any church for 20 years. The Judge indicated that all the accusations were proved beyond any reasonable doubt and the pastor was sentenced to 9 years in prison and he was also banned from leading any church for 14 years.

The allegations of sexual abuse refer to incidents dating back to 2003. Late in 2015 one girl was brave enough to report what happened. After that, reports started streaming in. More than 20 cases came in, with victims from Curaçao and the Netherlands - the church also has branches in Tilburg, The Hague, Rotterdam and Amsterdam.

Balentina raped girls under the guise of exorcism, according to the broadcaster. He told his victims that they were possessed by demons he put in them and that he would wake the demons up if they went to the police. He used a lot of violence. Some girls woke up covered in blood.

One victim became pregnant five times. Each time Balentina took her to the doctor and paid for an abortion. After the rapes, he gave the girls money to buy a morning-after pill.

Balentina and the Public Prosecution have two weeks to appeal the sentence.