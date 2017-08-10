Payment Plaza Hotel postponed due to Water Fort

WILLEMSTAD - The payment for the sale of the Plaza Hotel has been postponed because the hotel was built on part of the Water Fort which is owned by the Curaçao government. The arches outside the hotel are not included in the purchase.

Representative John Burcham of Allied United Financial Corporation said, in consultation with Giro Bank, that he received more time to solve these complications. Burcham says that together with Giro Bank and the Government of Curaçao he will find a solution to the unexpected developments and expects to meet the payment obligation at the end of next week.

Burcham, on behalf of the American company Allied United Financial Corporation, made the only offer and bought the Plaza Hotel for 9 million dollars at the auction of July 20. A week later, he was also the buyer of the hotel's inventory for 647.00 guilders. According to the terms of sale, payment had to be made within 2 weeks. That deadline expired last week.