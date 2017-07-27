Per August 1: Gasoline cheaper, water more expensive

WILLEMSTAD - The prices of fuel, water and electricity for the month of August are known. As of August 1, the tariff for gasoline will be more than 7 cents per liter cheaper. Now it is 1.67 guilders per liter. Next Tuesday, drivers will pay about 1.59 guilders per liter. The price of diesel drops a fraction. The price remains 1.06 guilders per litter.

Propane gas will also remain the same; 40 guilders for a large cylinder and 8 guilders for a small one.

The new rates for water and electricity will also change on August 1. As for the base rate of electricity that remains about 0.47 guilders. The prices drop only on a tenth of a cent. Water becomes more expensive; at the base rate up to 9 cubic meter it is now 7.04 guilders. On Tuesday next week users will have to pay 7.37 guilders. This is an increase of 33 cents.