Press Release: The Curaçao Longitudinal Study of Resilience and Delinquency

WILLEMSTAD - In May and June of this year, the 3th round of the protective factors study on the development of resilience and problematic behavior took place. Over 1300 students from the 2nd year of Havo / VWO, VSBO and AGO schools took part in this round, which was once again carried out by students of the Caribbean Medical University Curacao.

“The Curaçao Longitudinal Study of Resilience and Delinquency”, as the cooperating universities officially named the research project, started in 2015 and seeks factors which make it easier for young people to develop well and stay on the right track. By the end of 2016, the research project was valued with a grant from the Dutch Scientific Research Institute (NWO). Next to being able to cover important costs to the study, giving back a token of appreciation became a possibility.

On June 22nd from the pool of participating schools, notary Kleinmoedig and Alexander drew one school to be eligible for a day to the movies with all participating students. Results showed Marnix College Rio Canario to be this year’s receiver. Also all teachers, who filled out questionnaires for each participating student, were given a token of appreciation.