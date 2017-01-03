Pro bono lawyers continue with actions till remuneration is adapted

WILLEMSTAD – Lawyers who also deals with pro bono cases will continue with their strike until their remuneration has been adapted. This is why the lawyers will not take new cases and the current ones will be delayed.

The Dean of the Bar Association, Rogier van den Heuvel, wants to meet with the new Minister of Justice Orlando Martina as soon as possible to discuss this issue. The former Minister of Justice Nelson Navarro promised the lawyers that their remuneration would be increased but it was not included in the 2017 national budget.

Currently, the lawyers receive 900 guilders (500 dollars) for each pro bono case. That amount has not been adjusted for 20 years. For a law firm it is not financially feasible to give a client who appeals on a pro bono lawyer a good legal assistance, says Van den Heuvel.