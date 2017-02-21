Public transport routes are still the same since 1970

WILLEMSTAD - Public Transport lacks dynamism to respond to new developments. According to a study commissioned by the Ministry of Economic Affairs.

ABC Bus Company has been operating the same routes in the last 45 years despite the emergence of new neighborhoods and commercial areas. In addition, the routes are still city focused. If travelers want to go from one neighborhood to another, they still have to go through Punda or Otrabanda.

Nearly 10 thousand people use of the 'konvoois', as the ABC buses are called in the vernacular, every day