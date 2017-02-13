Ramiz interested in re-launching Dutch Antilles Express under a new corporation and brand

MIAMI – In a recent interview the aviation expert Nelson Ramiz stated that the commercial air service between the ABC- islands and Sint Maarten is really needed for the tourism and the regular commerce business for the Dutch Caribbean. “These islands are in need of a well-funded and visionary airline with a business plan that will develop the proper service between these islands and connect them with direct flights to the northeast of the U.S. and other destinations where direct flights do not exist. Destinations where the most important market for tourism exists,” said Ramiz.

“The current situation where you have an InselAir which is on its death bed and Aruba Airlines that is ill-financed and with the wrong type of aircraft and business model to serve the islands purposes opens the door for a new Dutch Caribbean Express.”

Ramiz declared that if the new government which should be installed in the next weeks should cooperate with him, as it did when he took over DAE and reactivate the airline's certificate, he will bring back his team, the financial resources, the aircraft need for this purpose. He will also hire all those excellent professionals of the aviation industry in Curaçao that today do not have jobs, had to leave the island or are afraid of their uncertain future working for an airline that is in its final days.

“It’s time to bring back the aggressive marketing and airline model that served the tourism of the ABC-islands with the passion and commitment of the DAE team,” said Ramiz.