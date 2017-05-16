RBC continues partnership with Curaçao Little League in 2017

Partnership RBC and Little League contributes to the development of youth of Curaçao

WILLEMSTAD - RBC Royal Bank has been the main sponsoring partner of Curaçao Little League for 17 years. Recently, RBC reaffirmed its partnership with the signing of the sponsorship agreement with the Curaçao Little League Foundation, Liga Pabou, Liga Pariba and Liga Willemstad of Little League Baseball. The representatives of the various teams and the District Adminstrator signed the contract with RBC during a press conference at the headquarters of the the bank at Rooi Catootje.

Representatives of Big League/Hubenil were participating in the press conference as well. This year, from July 20 – 31, a championship of the Intermediate League will be held for youth at the in Curaçao. In addition to the Little League, RBC also provides a financial contribution to this event.

"We are extremely proud of our young players of the Little League who were very successful in the 2016 baseball season. They won a Latin American and Caribbean title, after which the team represented Curaçao and Latin America during the World Championship in the United States. It was a particularly successful year and resulted in worldwide attention for Curaçao and RBC. By being part of the League’s selection the youngsters are being taught what education, discipline and commitment means. It contributes to their development in becoming example citizens and leaders for the future. This is one of the main reasons for supporting the Little League and is good example of how we bring our purpose -helping our communities prosper- to life", said Pierrot Hurtado, Country Manager, RBC Curaçao and Bonaire.

"Urny Floran, District Administrator of the Curaçao Little League Foundation, said:" We are very pleased with RBC's long-standing support as a main sponsor. Thanks to the involvement of the bank, more than 1,300 young people can practice baseball. The philosophy of Little League and the Bank are aligned: developing goals for our youngster and creating opportunities to build a strong base for our islands of Curaçao, Aruba, Bonaire and St. Maarten.

SPONSORING

RBC’s contribution is used in particular to cover the costs involved in representation abroad, improvement of the fields, organizing seminars and the purchase of materials and uniforms. It is remarkable that the first foreign successes were booked from the moment RBC started sponsoring the Little League:

2002 Senior League World Championship;

2004 Little League World Championship;

2005 Sub Champion;

2003 Semi Finals of the Senior League World Championship;

2001, 2002, 2003, 2005 and 2007 Semi Finals of the Little League World Championship;

2001 - 2009/2012 Caribbean champion and participation in the Little League World Championship in Williamsport;

2014 Champion Latin America in the Junior, Senior and Intermediate Division;

2015 Champion Junior and Senior League

2016 Champion Intermediate and Big League

Hurtado concluded saying that he was very pleased with the collaboration between Curaçao Little League and RBC and wished the young players good luck in their preparation towards the championship.