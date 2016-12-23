RBC launches new Mobile Banking app and Online banking Website

New technology for customer convenience

PHILIPSBURG/WILLEMSTAD/KRALENDIJK – RBC Royal Bank recently launched its Mobile Banking app for iOS and Android devices across the Caribbean. This new, innovative service provides flexibility and convenience to RBC’s Personal and Business Banking clients. Clients can now conduct transactions anywhere, anytime, and using any device.

The bank also introduced its new online website, which provides easy navigation across a wide range of devices. RBC’s objective is to have a single digital platform that will provide a consistent experience for our clients across all markets.

Pierrot Hurtado, Country Manager Curacao and Bonaire, RBC Royal Bank says: “We recognize the changing demand of our clients for digital payment options as part of their daily banking services. Clients want to be able to perform easy and secure daily banking activities on an anytime/anywhere basis. The launch of the RBC Mobile Banking App is a significant milestone for our markets in the Caribbean and part of the bank’s purpose to helping our clients thrive and shape their future”. Hurtado continues: “We want to differentiate ourselves by delivering leading edge products and services to our clients. By investing in technology we aim to make it easier for our clients to do business with us in an innovative way and at their convenience”.

The RBC Mobile Banking app is available to clients who are enrolled in RBC’s Netbank and can be downloaded free of charge from the Google Play or the Apple App store. Earlier this year the Android version of the Mobile Banking app was launched in Trinidad & Tobago, the Dutch Caribbean and the Eastern Caribbean. Over 14,000 clients downloaded the app for their banking transactions since it was first launched.

According to Pierrot Hurtado, this new solution contributes to the bank’s existing suite of self-serve channels that will empower clients in the ability to conduct their banking and manage their finances on their time and at their convenience in a safe and fast manner. RBC is committed to provide full-feature banking to its clients regardless of the device that they use and is constantly enhancing its digital channels towards that goal.

The RBC Mobile Banking offers many advanced features, among others:

Clients can register and sign-in for the first time right from their mobile device

Add payees and manage templates from Mobile Banking

Send wire payments

Approve and release payments for corporate clients

View eStatements

In the past months RBC has made significant investments in technology, including the launch of the Online Payment Solution, EZPay and upgrading Point of Sale Machines. RBC will continue to develop new products and services geared towards customer convenience. To find out more, visit our website at: www.rbc.com/caribbean.