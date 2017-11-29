Results 1.24% bond per November 30, 2017-2047 of the Country of Curaçao

WILLEMSTAD - The Centrale Bank van Curaçao en Sint Maarten has received subscriptions with respect to the 1.24% loan per November 30, 2017- 2047 of the Country of Curaçao for a total nominal amount of NAf. 60,000,000 at an issue price of 100.00%.

The Government of Curaçao has accepted the subscriptions at a price of 100.00%, at a yield of 1.24%. The nominal amount of the loan is NAf. 60,000,000.

Settlement is due on Thursday, November 30, 2017 at the Centrale Bank van Curaçao en Sint Maarten.