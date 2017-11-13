Role PDVSA must be clear in future of oil refinery

WILLEMSTAD - In his national address, the Prime Minister of Curaçao Eugene Rhuggenaath said that PDVSA’s participation in the refinery’s modernization should be clear in the context of the Heads of Agreement signed with the Chinese company Guangdong Zhenrong Energy. “There must be a guarantee that transfer of operation and data will go according to the signed agreement,” said the Prime Minister.

The data is required so that the future operator, in which PDVSA may or may not be involved, can draw up a business plan. Following the visit by PDVSA Director Nelson Martinez, it has been agreed that a committee will be appointed to address the key issues in the short and long term.

Rhuggenaath had words of praise for previous MDPT member, former Prime Minister Maria Liberia-Peters. She indicated to the Prime Minister that despite her differences in opinion with the current chairman of the Multidisciplinary Project Team (MDPT), Clift Christiaan, she is always willing to assist him with advice if necessary.