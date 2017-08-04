Sale Plaza Hotel still in doubt

WILLEMSTAD - The sale of the Plaza Hotel is in troubled waters. According to the Minister of Economic Development Steven Martina, the buyer's money has not been transferred yet.

The Minister said that on Thursday at the end of the afternoon. Thursday in the evening was the deadline for the payment which is supposed to be made by the United States Allied United Financial Corporation (AUFC).

The Minister was still optimistic on Thursday but in the meantime, it is still unclear whether the first 5 million of the 9 million dollars has been transferred to the Giro Bank.

If no payment is made, Martina will contact John Burcham, who, on behalf of AUFC, made the bid to buy the Plaza Hotel during the auction. If payment has not been made, all AUFC's rights on the hotel will expire.

Photo: Minister Martina (l) and John Burcham.