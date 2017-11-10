Sambil Curaçao awarded for its architecture

It has obtained the Silver Award for Excellence in Design and Construction Development granted by the ICSC (International Council of Shopping Centers)

WILLEMSTAD - The good news continues for Sambil: the ICSC (International Council of Shopping Centers) has awarded the Sambil Curaçao Shopping Center the Silver Award for Excellence in Construction Design and Development. This, within the framework of the awarding of recognition of the Latin American section of the governing body, which brings together the most important owners, promoters and managers of shopping centers globally, as well as other individuals and government companies with interests in this industry.

Sambil Curaçao is the second Sambil Center developed outside of Venezuela - after Sambil Santo Domingo, in the Dominican Republic. It was inaugurated in 2015 and stands out for its design with clear tropical nuances, the maximum use of sunlight and its integration with the Caribbean environment in which it is located.

It is not the first time that Sambil is awarded by the ICSC: In 2011, the Sambil Paraguaná Center saw its architecture recognized with the Gold Award, while in that same day Sambil Venezuela received, in another category, the Gold Award for marketing for the campaign "Do you want to be my Christmas star?"

Since the opening of the first Sambil Center - with Sambil Caracas, in 1998 - the most emblematic brand of shopping centers in Venezuela has been characterized by the avant-garde of its buildings, which combine beauty, modernity and functionality for the enjoyment of all. An architecture friendly to the environment, thanks to the use of construction techniques, design and materials that enhance energy efficiency

Likewise, Sambil has offered, through its regional marketing management, a complete programming of activities designed for the healthy fun of the whole family, which includes cultural, sports, musical, fashion, beauty and much more.

All this makes Sambil be much more than a shopping center.