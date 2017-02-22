Schiphol gets exclusivity on Dutch Caribbean flight

AMSTERDAM – The Dutch airport Schiphol gets the exclusive right on the flights to the Caribbean islands in the Kingdom. This was announced by the Dutch Minister of Security and Justice Stef Bok.

The airline TUI requested operations between the Eindhoven airport and Curaçao but this was rejected. According to the Minister, this airport does not have sufficient facilities to combat drug smuggling on these risk flights.

Only during an emergency or bad weather are these flights allowed to land elsewhere in the country.