Selikor employees on strike

WILLEMSTAD - The employees of the waste management company Selikor laid down their work yesterday and blocked access to the landfill at Malpais. The strike was declared by the trade union BTG and supported by the General Union of Public Employees (ABVO). This is according to the chairman of the union, Kenneth Bremer.

The reason for the strike is the appointment of supervisors at Selikor. Of the three proposed candidates, one who, despite the fact that he scored best for the selection, was not accepted. The members are opposed to the fact that the board of directors has appointed a person from outside, while internally there was a candidate.

Selikor director Wesley Kook said, despite the strike, he did change his decision. The members think that the internal candidate has not been accepted because he is an outspoken member of the union.