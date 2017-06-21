Several neighborhoods without power due to broken cables

WILLEMSTAD - Several neighborhoods on the island were without power this morning. Due to heavy winds caused by what remained of the tropical storm Bret, several cables were damaged.

Neighborhoods in the eastern side of the island and also Westpunt (west point) were affected.

The utility company Aqualectra emitted a press release asking the people to be patient. According to the company, the repair work is difficult and in some cases even dangerous because of the strong wind.

Aqualectra’s emergency number was overloaded this morning making it difficult for customers to reach the utility company,