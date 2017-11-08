Sinterklaas arrives on November 18

WILLEMSTAD - Sinterklaas will arrive in Curaçao on Saturday, November 18th. The good man brings 65 assistance in all the colors of the rainbow. This instead of the traditional black.

The arrival is at mid-day in front of La Tentashon at Mattheywerf. After his arrival, Sinterklaas and his assistants will go to Brion square in Otrabanda to continue with the festivities. Sinterklaas will also visit the plaza next to Customs office in Punda and the Whilhelmina square.

Everyone is invited to come see Sinterklaas and his Petes.