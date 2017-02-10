Spectacular reveals by family business Tourism Management Curaçao (TMC)

WILLEMSTAD – During a festive celebration at the Seru Loraweg, the newest, largest and most luxurious coach bus of Curacao was proudly revealed by Tourism Management Curacao (TMC). The reveal of the bus was not the only exciting news coming from the family business; the new website was launched and the organization is working from a brand new, centrally located office from now on.

Caimin Douglas, son of founder Marlys Douglas, took over the business in 2014, but actively works within the company since 2012. TMC is the number one partner of TUI Netherlands from the start and acts as the expert in the field of tourism transportation (transfers), tours and guidance. Manager Product Long Haul, Manfred Lahey from TUI Netherlands also attended this remarkable celebration for TUI Partner TMC.

The new office, the website and the coach bus were revealed simultaneously to relations, press and the public. During Caimin Douglas’ speech, it became clear why the organization has established itself as important partner of TUI and what the fresh plans are for the future.

“We will continue to offer our usual level of services to everyone. For years we have been working together with reliable and established partners and we notice that everyone appreciates the quality and reliability of our services. The cooperation with TUI has brought us here and we are proud of our local business in Curacao. The plan is to further utilize our potential and to extend our existing partnerships even more!” Says proud director of TMC, Caimin Douglas.

Soon, the new website www.tmcuracao.com can be visited online and besides accurate information about transfers, tours and general information, everyone can also book various tours online.