St. Martinus Medical University must close immediately

WILLEMSTAD - The medical university operating in the former St. Thomas School building at Scherpenheuvel, the St. Martinus University must close its doors immediately. This was determined by the judge in the Court of Appeal.

The university operated by the International Healthcare Holdings from India has nearly 500,000 guilders in rent that is overdue. They indicated that they are not willing to pay because they invested a million in the maintenance of the building.

The judge did not go into that.

185 students are now victims of mismanagement of the university and are unable to continue with their education.