Starting bid for Plaza Hotel is 9 million dollars

WILLEMSTAD - The starting bid for the Plaza Hotel auction is set by the Giro Bank at 9 million dollars. That amount is based on a recent estimate.

This is according to Giro Bank Manager Margie Boskaljon-Römer. The auction of the building in which the Plaza Hotel Curaçao & Casino is located, including the right of lease on the ground, is being prepared and executed by the Naaldijk Notary Office.

The auction is scheduled for Thursday, July 20 at 10 am in the morning. Since late June, the hotel has been reconnected to water and electricity network. This was requested by the Tax Office. They have an agreement with the utility company Aqualectra for a temporary connection to make an inventory of the all the goods in the building.