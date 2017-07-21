Strike oil refinery employees suspended for the time being

WILLEMSTAD - The strike that was announced last week at the oil refinery Isla has been suspended for the time being. Trade unions have agreed on a partial wage increase of one percent.

The parties will talk about the remaining part next month. The employees want more increase but they can live with the recent agreement for now.

The members of the unions threatened with a strike last week because they have not received a wage increase for several years now despite promises.

Photo (archive): Union leader Alcides Cova