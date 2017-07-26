Studying in the region is still not popular

WILLEMSTAD - It's almost time. The annual exodus of students is scheduled for this coming Saturday. Of the almost 190 students, there are 14 who will continue their education in the region. These will attend colleges in Colombia and Costa Rica.

The rest will continue their education in the Netherlands. This is 175 in total. Last year there were 211 students who traveled to the Netherlands. Most students will attend colleges in Rotterdam, The Hague and Amsterdam. 40 students will attend a university.