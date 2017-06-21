Substation Curaçao EARN’s TRIPADVISOR’S 2017 CERTIFICATE OF EXCELLENCE

WILLEMSTAD - TripAdvisor today announced that Substation Curaçao has received the 2017 TripAdvisor® Certificate of Excellence. Now in its seventh year, the achievement celebrates hospitality & tourism businesses that have consistently achieved great traveler reviews on TripAdvisor over the past year. Certificate of Excellence recipients include accommodations, restaurants and attractions located all over the world that have continually delivered a quality customer experience.

“Substation Curaçao is honoured that we have earned the TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence. There is no greater seal of approval than being recognized by our customers. With the TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence based on customer reviews, the achievement is a remarkable vote of confidence to our continued business success and commitment to service excellence,” said Adrian “Dutch” Schrier, Founder & Managing Director.

“TripAdvisor is excited to announce the recipients of the 2017 Certificate of Excellence, which celebrates hospitality businesses that have consistently received strong praise and ratings from travelers,” said Heather Leisman, Vice President of Industry Marketing, TripAdvisor. “This recognition allows us to publicly honor businesses that are actively engaging with customers and using feedback to help travelers identify and confidently book the perfect trip.”

The Certificate of Excellence takes into account the quality, quantity and recency of reviews submitted by travelers on TripAdvisor over a 12-month period. To qualify, a business must maintain an overall TripAdvisor bubble rating of at least four out of five, have a minimum number of reviews and must have been listed on TripAdvisor for at least 12 months.