Trade union accuses Sunscape Hotel of abusing some employees

WILLEMSTAD - Three Sunscape employees are angry and asked Minister Hensley Koeiman of Social Affairs to intervene. Their boss wanted to dismiss them, but the judge blocked that decision.

When the three reported for work at Sunscape Resort, they did not get their old job back but were sent to a small room to watch security cameras all day. The three employees are employed as a cook, a restaurant supervisor and a nurse.

According to trade unionist Kenneth Valpoort of Horecaf which represents employees in the hospitality sector, it is not for the first time that employees are being abused in this way by Sunscape Resort.