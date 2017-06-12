Trash along the roads becoming a problem

WILLEMSTAD - The Unique Curaçao Foundation, on numerous occasions, alerted about the problem of trash along the roads on the island. In particular the Seru Fortuna road but also the Bullen Bay road where people constantly deposit trash.

The foundation knocked on Selikor’s doors on various occasions to help with the cleanup of the areas because people see this trash and it becomes like a magnet for more garbage. The foundation does not get a dispensation when they throw this trash at the landfill. The organization sometimes has to pay more than 1000 dollars to dispose of this trash.

Last week they had to dispose of 127 trash bags filled with oil tar. If the foundation has to take this to the landfill then it will cost them a lot of money. They don’t believe this is right and are calling on the authorities to intervene.