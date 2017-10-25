TUI from Brussels to Aruba and Curaçao

BRUSSELS - TUI flies in the summer of 2018 from Brussels Airport to Aruba and Curacao. The airline will operate weekly flights to the islands with a Boeing 787 Dreamliner. On the way, the airline will also make a stop in the Dominican Republic.

Aruba will be on the schedule as of June 18, while flights to Curaçao will be carried out starting on June 15 every Friday.

The flights will be a collaboration between TUI sister companies in the Netherlands and Belgium.

“With these extra flights, we will have eleven flights a week to Curaçao, Bonaire and Aruba from the Benelux. This enables us to better serve our Dutch travelers from the south of the country and our Belgian passengers can go to an airport closer to home,” says Manfred Lahey, Head of Product Long Haul at TUI Benelux.

TUI already noted a larger demand from Belgium for vacations in Aruba and Curaçao. The company expects that this flight from Brussels will also attract German passengers, as the Airberlin’s Düsseldorf-Curaçao route has disappeared.