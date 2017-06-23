TUI Netherlands appoints new Area Manager Dutch Caribbean

WILLEMSTAD - As of September 1, Sebastiaan de Vries will be the new TUI Area Manager for Curaçao, Aruba, Bonaire and Sint Maarten. Sebastiaan is currently Manager Product Group Flight Holidays Long Haul at TUI Netherlands.

As of September 1, he is responsible for all commercial, operational and marketing activities of the travel company in the Dutch Caribbean. He manages the teams on the four islands, a total of 90 men/women strong, including the call center in Curaçao.

After graduating from HBO Tourism Management in 2008, he went directly to TUI. Through various functions in purchasing and product management, he is currently responsible for a team of product managers and employees in the field of remote travel.

Sebastian moves with his wife and two little children to Curaçao, they look forward to this new challenge.