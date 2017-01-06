U.S. Consular Officer to hold appointments in Aruba on February 2, 2017

WILLEMSTAD - The U.S. Consulate General Curaçao is pleased to announce that a Consular Officer will visit Aruba on February 2, 2017. Appointments will be held at Aruba Department of Foreign Affairs, Wayaca 33-E. The officer will provide U.S. Citizens Services and accept applications for U.S. passports, Consular Reports of Birth Abroad (CRBA), and Social Security cards. Unfortunately, we are not able to discuss visa cases during these outreach trips.

Please check our webpage at curacao.usconsulate.gov or travel.state.gov for fees, application forms, and other detailed information on passport applications and consular reports of birth abroad. You must make an appointment to meet with the Consular Officer. To schedule an appointment, email acscuracao@state.gov.