U.S. Consulate prohibits its personnel from flying on InselAir

WILLEMSTAD - The U.S. Consulate General Curaçao informs U.S. citizens that it has temporarily prohibited U.S. Consulate personnel from flying on InselAir. The Consulate adopted this policy following an internal review of safety-related considerations.

On December 27, 2016, an InselAir flight bound for Curaçao was forced to land in Colombia due to an inability to pressurize the cabin. On January 13, 2017, an InselAir flight bound for Miami lost cabin pressure and was forced to make an emergency landing.

The Consulate understands that, in the last six months, four other InselAir flights have returned to Curaçao after takeoff due to pressurization or electrical problems. Other safety considerations have led Aruban and Curaçao authorities to ground a number of aircraft for further inspection.

This policy applies only to the official travel of U.S. Consulate personnel and will be reevaluated as Insel Air’s safety condition improves.