WILLEMSTAD - Unemployment on Curaçao is increasing. That says the Central Bureau for Statistics. This year 360 people lost their jobs.

It is rising fast especially between the ages of 25 and 34. There is also good news, youth unemployment is dropping about just as quickly. The number of jobs is decreasing. A total of 63,000 people work in Curaçao, which is 2000 less than last year.