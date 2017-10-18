Union remains steadfast; no layoffs!

WILLEMSTAD - The trade union representing the employees of the telecommunication company UTS, SITKOM maintains its original standpoint. The proposal to lay off more than half of the company’s staff must be taken off the table. It is contrary to the provisions found in the collective employment agreement.

The trade union is setting an ultimatum for the telecom company of 2 x 24 hours. If UTS does not change its position, SITKOM goes to court and will force this on the telecommunication company.

According to Errol Cova, hired by the union as an advisor, there was consultation with UTS management yesterday, but this did not lead to a breakthrough.