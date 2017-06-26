Union: “School year 2017/2018 could start with teachers on strike”

WILLEMSTAD - The teachers union Sitek will not hesitate to meet with its members during working hours. This is according to the President of the Union Darius Plantijn. This is a reaction to the recent announcement that the Minister of Education, Marilyn Alcalá-Wall wants to meet with the representatives of the union on Monday morning at 6 o’clock.

“For Sitek, this is not a problem because an early meeting like that gives the Minister the space to deal with the mounting problems in the educational sector during the day, for example, the agreements signed with our union,” says Plantijn.

The teachers already gave an ultimatum. Last Friday they indicated that if by August 13, the government does not execute the agreements signed with Sitek, they will start the new school year at the union’s headquarters and not in classrooms.

“Government is continuation right?” asks the union leader. The government simply does not want to comply with a bonus of 130 guilders for 2,000 employees in the educational sector. This bonus was supposed to be paid since December 2016.

There are 40 other topics which have to be taken care of by the government which are in the agreement between the two parties. According to Plantijn, these agreements are beneficial for the children and for the entire sector.