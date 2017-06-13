“Unique Curaçao is at the wrong address,” says Selikor

WILLEMSTAD - The Unique Curacao Foundation has complained about the fact that the organization has to pay for the dumping of waste at the landfill site Malpais. The Director of the waste management company Wesley Kook suggests that the foundation, like any other social organization, should adhere to the rules.

In spite of the fact that the government has granted the foundation the rights to be in charge of and to maintain certain natural areas of the island, Unique Curaçao still has to pay to dump trash at the landfills operated by Selikor.

Unique Curacao may receive government subsidies for the management of the natural areas, including cleaning. “If those costs cannot be borne, the foundation should go to the government and not to Selikor,” said Kook.

Selikor is a commercial company where the rule applies that those dumping trash must pay because it also has processing costs. The Selikor Director believes that the press release of the Foundation, which was also posted on Facebook, to be inappropriate and childish of a self-respecting organization.

Photo credit: Unique Curaçao Foundation