Update: Bomb-scare at oil refinery headquarters a false alarm

WILLEMSTAD - The bomb threat this morning at the Isla Refinery was a false alarm. Just after 10 am the report came in at the police station that there is a bomb in the head office of the oil refinery. A Spanish-speaking gentleman made the report.

Reportedly, production on site was not stopped, but a large number of employees were evacuated. Just like a number of schools in the neighborhood.

The bomb squad was on site searching for any explosives but nothing was found.