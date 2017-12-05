Update: Police arresting drivers who are blocking the roads

WILLEMSTAD - After the unions announced that they will proceed to Plan B, several roads were blocked in the city area.

Police officers are arresting all those who are blocking the roads.

Police officers had to act at Hariri Plaza in the area of the roundabout. This road connects downtown with the Santa Maria area. This road also leads to the airport. The police also had to act at Nieuwe Haven where they arrested three men.

There was also a problem on the bridge, where a cargo truck was blocking the road. The driver indicated to the police that the truck has technical problems and that he was not part of the actions announced by the unions. Police officers cleared the way and drivers were able to cross the bridge a few moments later.