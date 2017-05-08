UTS: “We are currently experiencing a technical issue” (press release)

WILLEMSTAD - We are currently experiencing a technical issue. Due to this, Chippie prepaid customers have received old SMS messages regarding their balance. Please note that your balance has not been affected by this.

Be aware that because of this issue, it is temporarily not possible to receive the confirmation SMS after recharging. To check your balance please dial *91 or #191#

We will inform as soon as this issue has been resolved.

Our apologies for the inconvenience and thank you in advance for your understanding and patience.