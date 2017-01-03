Vehicle tax starting today

WILLEMSTAD – Starting today car owners are able to pay their vehicle tax for the year 2017. These first days the tax can be paid at the usual address which is the Tax Office in Emmastad. After January 9, there will also be the possibility to pay this tax at the Giro Bank and the Credit Union (ACU) in Otrabanda.

The Tax Office indicated that they are making progress on their automation process and that probably by the second half of this year, the vehicle tax can be paid online. This is good news especially for those who will only pay for the first six months of the year.