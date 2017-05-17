Venezuelans demonstrating in Curaçao

WILLEMSTAD – Venezuelans residing in Curaçao are trying to gain attention for their compatriots that are going through some hard times in their native country of Venezuela.

This country is going through a chaotic situation. Most of the population don’t have enough to eat. This is what the Venezuelans in Curaçao are informing the media and the authorities. For this reason, they decided to demonstrate in front of the Venezuelan Consulate in Scharloo.

The Venezuelans also ask for attention for all those who lost their lives, especially for the youth, during the fight against the government.