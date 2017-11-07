Viking Sky makes her first visit to CuraÃ§ao

WILLEMSTAD - The Viking Sky cruise ship made her first visit to CuraÃ§ao. Viking Sky has a maximum capacity of 944 passengers and is the newest vessel in the ocean fleet of Viking Ocean Cruises Ltd. The ship is almost 230 meters long and weighs approximately 47,800 tons. The initial contact between representatives of Viking Ocean Cruises Ltd. and the CuraÃ§ao Ports Authority (CPA) was made during the Seatrade Cruise Global 2016 in Ft. Lauderdale.Â During this conversation, Port Operations Manager of Viking Ocean Cruises, Mr. Nicolai Skogland, informed CPA that the company was growing its fleet and that Viking Cruise wants to expand to the Caribbean region and showed interest in CuraÃ§ao.

Yesterday, CuraÃ§ao welcomed the Viking Sky at Mega Pier 1. Viking Ocean Cruises has 3 calls scheduled in the 2017/2018 cruise season to CuraÃ§ao between October 2017 and September 2018 - with both the Viking Sky and the Viking Sea. The Viking Sky will stay on our island until 11 pm, giving the passengers plenty of time to enjoy our downtown Punda/ Otrobanda and visit tourist attractions. On Monday morning, the captain, crew and passengers of the Viking Sky cruise were greeted by Mr. Sem Ayoubi CPA Shipping and development Manager, representatives of the CuraÃ§ao Tourist Board, Curoil and other guests. Welcome to CuraÃ§ao!