VKC celebrates its 88th anniversary

WILLEMSTAD - The Curaçao Volunteers Corps (VKC) is 88 years old. And that is going to be celebrated.

Today June 23, 2017, which marks the organization’s 88th anniversary, there will be a church service. On Sunday the VKC will hold a march in the Montaña neighborhood.

The VCK was founded in 1929 after the police’s main office was robbed by Venezuelans who were preparing an attack in their home country. The Venezuelans Nationals needed weapons. They also kidnapped the Governor.

VKC has been supporting the police since then during major events or in security situations.

The march on Sunday begins at four o’clock in the afternoon at Plaza Julio Henriquez in Montaña-Abou.