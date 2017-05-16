Weather: Windy days ahead

WILLEMSTAD – According to the Meteorological Department, the weather will be partly to mostly cloudy with an overall dry condition and occasionally windy.

The wind is easterly and moderate to fresh; force 4 to 5 (20 to 39 km/hr, 11 to 21 knots). An occasional gust to strong and possibly near gale; force 6 to 7 (40 to 61 km/hr, 22 to 33 knots).

The two main weather features in our domain for the next several days are a surface trough which meanders over the central Caribbean and a building extended high pressure that gradually settles over the eastern portion. A rather strong trade wind pulls occasionally across the area within an environment becoming increasingly dry and stable. In addition, a Saharan dust plume moves slowly west over the southeastern Caribbean Sea this morning and will account for the gloomy optics in the current work week.