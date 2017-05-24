Wholesale store wanted to hide 22 thousand kilos of meat from Inspectorate

WILLEMSTAD – The 22 thousand kilos of expired meat found by the Inspectorate at Dricoma Trading does not belong to the company. But from wholesale company Hector Henriquez located at Caracasbaai weg.

The Inspectorate of Economic Affairs suspects that Hector Henriquez has tried to hide this meat from the Inspectorate when all the inspections became known. In addition, the Inspectorate also found chicken, croquettes and potatoes. These were also in Dricoma’s freezers.

Some products were nine years past their expiration date.