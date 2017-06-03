Winair begins direct flights to Haiti and Curaçao today

PHILIPSBURG - Windward Islands Airways International Winair reaches another milestone today, Saturday, when the first direct flight to Port-au-Prince, Haiti, will take place. The company also added Curaçao to its destinations through its partnership with PAWA Dominicana.

The twice-weekly service will be on Tuesdays and Saturdays. The route CUR-SXM starts 9:00-10:35am and SXM-PAP 11:25am to 1:05pm. An MD-82 aircraft will be used for the Curaçao-St. Maarten-Haiti-St. Maarten-Curaçao route.

The introduction of the Haiti link makes Winair the only airline with a St. Maarten-Haiti-St. Maarten flight. The flights – 803 and 804 – will connect with Winair’s extensive Caribbean route network to give travellers more options.

“This flight will offer many benefits to our existing and new customers, such as direct service between SXM-PAP-SXM, ability to businesses with need of day trips CUR-SXM-CUR, cargo capacity will be offered on all segments, customers will be afforded excess baggage capabilities, reliable and fast jet service on entire route, introductory fare of US $399 is being offered to mention just a few,” said Winair President and Chief Executive Officer Michael Cleaver.

“I would like to thank Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (TEATT) Mellissa Arrindell-Doncher and head of the St. Maarten Civil Aviation Department for their support and assistance during our times to get the necessary documents for this to happen.”

Cleaver said the first flight today is a light load, but once customers see that the route is being serviced without any interruptions the flight bookings will increase, because the demand is there. Booking is now open for both flights and can be reserved via fly-winair.sx , travel agencies or booking website.

