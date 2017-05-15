Winair selects PAWA Dominicana as operating partner

PHILLIPSBURG - Winair marketing, sales and customer service director Claudio Buncamper told ch-aviation in an e-mail statement that the regional airline has concluded a collaboration agreement with PAWA Dominicana.

Under the terms of the agreement, PAWA Dominicana will operate a twice-weekly MD-82 / MD-83 service from Curacao through St. Maarten to Port-au-Prince beginning June 3. The flights will operate for Winair under lease and will replace a similar service previously operated by financially ill InselAir.

Source: ch-aviation