Ys: “Synergy is still interested in InselAir”

WILLEMSTAD - Etienne Ys, chairman of the special committee appointed by the government to look for solutions for the embattled aviation company InselAir, is amazed at the reports that appeared in the media, especially in a Dutch morning newspaper on the island, that Synergy, Avianca's largest shareholder, is not interested in a collaboration or takeover of the Curacao airline.

Ys is cautious when talking about this news, especially indicating if the reports about the disinterest are incorrect. Ys didn’t want to call it fake news but suspects more that there is a wrong interpretation or misunderstanding.

“Synergy is investing money and energy into negotiations and has an interest in a strategic partner in the Caribbean,” said Ys. Next week he will be in Miami to meet with Synergy to continue their negotiations.