15 unions give government an ultimatum

WILLEMSTAD - During a press conference, the union leader Errol Cova, on behalf of 15 unions gave the government until tomorrow morning 11 o’clock to give satisfactory answers to their demands otherwise they will proceed to plan B.

Plan B means that the unions will take action to force the government to meet their demands. Cova did not want to specify what the actions will be but he stressed that the community will have to make sacrifices in order to get what it wants.

The 15 unions which represent a majority of the employees on the island indicated that they support this action and they will be responsible for whatever happens.

“Tomorrow 11 o’clock we want to know if the government will meet our demands and if that doesn’t happen we will proceed with plan B,” said Cova during the press conference. His declaration was received with thunderous applause from the members present at the conference.