Airberlin will continue its flights after October 2017

WILLEMSTAD - It is with great pleasure that Curaçao Tourist Board (CTB) and Curaçao Airport Holding (CAH) announce the continuation of the twice-weekly flights between Düsseldorf and Curaçao. In April it was reported that Airberlin will stop its service between Düsseldorf and Curaçao by the end of October this year.

After several negotiation meetings over the last few weeks, the CTB and CAH finally received the good news from Airberlin this morning of the continuation of the twice-weekly flights for the upcoming winter season. Airberlin has been flying to Curaçao since 2011. The German market is a growing market. Last year Curaçao welcomed a total of 22.200 stayover visitors from Germany. A great part of these visitors came with Airberlin. The airline will open its sales channels by tomorrow and will inform all tour operators by today of the continuation of the twice-weekly service to Curaçao from Düsseldorf for the upcoming winter season.