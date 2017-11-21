Answers parliamentary questions about the position of the Court of Auditors in Curaçao

THE HAGUE, WILLEMSTAD - Brand new Undersecretary of Kingdom Relations Raymond Knops answered questions from the Dutch Member of Parliament Ronald van Raak about the damage caused by the Government of Curaçao to the position of the Court of Auditors.

These parliamentary questions were submitted on October 5, 2017.

Question 1

Why did the government of Curaçao decide, without the knowledge of the Court of Auditors of Curaçao, to withdraw an appeal to the Supreme Court for investigation at telecommunication company UTS?

Answer to question 1

The Court of Auditors has been established by the Curaçao Constitution and its powers and duties are defined in the National Decree Court of Auditors Curaçao. Thus it is up to Curaçao itself to give substance to the investigative powers of its Court of Auditors

With regard to the motives of the government of Curaçao to proceed with the revocation of the pending appeal, I don’t know more than what has been mentioned in the media.

Question 2

Do you share the view that it does not fit a government to restrict the activities of the Court of Auditors?

Question 3

Does this intervention by the government of Curaçao, in your opinion, meet the principles of good governance?

Answer to questions 2 and 3

I believe that a Court of Auditors plays an important role in the process of democratic accountability. However, it is not for the Dutch government to interfere in the court's decision regarding the UTS case or the withdrawal of the cassation appeal by the government of Curaçao.

Question 4

Do you share the concern of the Court of Auditors of Curaçao that in this way the independence, competence and functioning of the Court of Auditors as a supervisory body have been seriously compromised and weakened?

Question 5

Do you share the concern of the Court of Auditors of Curaçao that it will no longer be able to carry out legality and efficiency investigations in remote entities?

Answer to questions 4 and 5

The interpretation of the independence, the authority and the functioning of the Court of Auditors of Curaçao is a matter for Curaçao itself. It is therefore not for me to make statements about this.

Question 6

Can you exclude that this intervention by the government of Curaçao has to do with the gambling activities that telecom company UTS makes possible?

Answer to question 6

Answering this question would be speculating.

Question 7

Are you prepared to consult with the government of Curaçao, with the aim of reversing this impairment of the Court's position?

Answer to question 7

This is an internal affair that I will not interfere with.